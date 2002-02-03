Actor Mark Webber, 21, is currently starring in the new Todd Solondz movie, Storytelling. He got rave reviews for his performance in the London and New York stage productions of David Mamet's American Buffalo opposite William H. Macy and Phillip Baker Hall. He also appeared in Snow Day with Chevy Chase and The Animal Factory directed by Steve Buscemi. Weber grew up in Philadelphia where he was sometimes homeless with his mother Cheri Honkala. She is a homeless rights activist and founder of the Kensington Welfare Rights Union. In March Webber can be seen in HBO's Laramie Project. In upcoming films he plays Woody Allen's son in Hollywood Endings, and Al Pacino's assistant in People I Know.

