Yossi Klein Halevi is the Israeli correspondent for the New Republic magazine. He was born and raised in New York City. He's lived in Jerusalem since 1982. His book Memoirs of Jewish Extremist: An American Story is about his years first as a follower and then as an opponent of Rabbi Meir Kahane. His latest book is At the Entrance to the Garden of Eden: A Jews Search for God With Christians and Muslims in the Holy Land (William Morrow).

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air