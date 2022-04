A sound montage of some of the voices in this past week's news, including International Olympic Committee President Dr. Jacques Rogge; Canadian figure skater David Pelletier; Senator Peter Fitzgerald (R-Ill.); former Enron Chairman and CEO Kenneth Lay; Representative Martin Meehan (D-Mass.); Representative Dick Armey (R-Tex.); President George W. Bush; Senator James Jeffords (I-Vt.); and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice.

Copyright 2002 NPR