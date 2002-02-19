Michael Kinsley, editor of the online newsmagazine Slate. Hes just announced that hes stepping down from the position. Slate has been a very successful Web site, with over 2 million visitors each month. Kinsley told the New York Times that throughout his career, he has changed jobs every five or six years since he tends to get bored. He will continue to write for the Web site. Previously, Kinsley was editor of the New Republic magazine and co-host of CNNs Crossfire.

