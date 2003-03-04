© 2022
Author Barbara Ley Toffler

Fresh Air
Published March 4, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

She is former partner-in-charge of Ethics & Responsible Business Practices consulting services for Arthur Andersen, Barbara Ley Toffler. She's the co-author of the new book, Final Accounting: Ambition, Greed, and the Fall of Arthur Andersen (with Jennifer Reingold, Broadway Books). Toffler writes about life inside the firm which she left before it collapsed in the wake of the Enron scandal. Toffler now teaches at Columbia University's business school.

