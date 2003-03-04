British Filmmakers Dan Gordon and Nick Bonner

Gordon is a sports journalist and Bonner is a specialist on North Korea. They collaborated on the documentary The Game of Their Lives about the most shocking upset in World Cup History: It was July 19, 1966, and the scrappy underdog North Korean team beat the favored Italians, whose players were some of the finest in the world. Later the Korean team lost in the quarterfinals to Portugal. Then the players returned home and disappeared from view. After years of effort, Gordon and Bonner were given permission to enter North Korea and to interview the seven surviving members of the North Korean team. The documentary has been on tour and can be seen in Chicago, March 5th, and at the San Francisco International Asian American film Festival (Mar 8, 10 and 15th).

