© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Elliott Erwitt's Handbook'

By Melissa Block
Published March 6, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

Photographer Elliott Erwitt has been taking pictures for more than half a century.

His latest book, Elliott Erwitt's Handbook, culls from his prodigious collection photos featuring hands in a myriad of gestures and uses.

NPR's Melissa Block talks with Erwitt about the philosophy of taking a picture -- what you see through the viewfinder when taking a photo, and what you see later, after the moment has passed and the photo is developed.

"This collection of Elliot Erwitt's photos reflects a basic rule of portraiture," writes Charles Flowers in his introduction to Elliott Erwitt's Handbook. "Always include hands, because they are more expressive than the face..."

"In the marvel of our hands, say these photos, there are powers and wonders."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.