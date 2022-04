Research suggests more than 1.1 million teens need treatment for drug abuse. Only one in 10 get help. Experts in the field acknowledge that effective treatment for teens is difficult to find, hard to obtain, and often unaffordable. In a two-part series, NPR examines challenges and pitfalls for teens on the road to recovery. NPR's Joseph Shapiro followed one 16-year-old and the counselor who's helping him get his life back on track.

