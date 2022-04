As U.S. forces assembled in the Persian Gulf region, the Pentagon conducted one of the biggest information wars in its history. Thousands of leaflets were dropped over Iraq. At Fort Bragg, N.C., engineers with the Psychological Operations Unit -- known as Psy Ops -- produced radio broadcasts that mimicked Iraqi stations. Key Iraqi officials have received E-mails and cell phone calls crafted by Psy Ops officers. NPR's Jennifer Ludden reports.

Copyright 2003 NPR