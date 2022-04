NPR's Michele Norris talks with NPR's John Burnett, who's with U.S. troops from the 1st Marine Division in Kuwait. Burnett says the marines there have started to pack up, and convoys of vehicles are moving out in what officials have said is a scheduled dress rehearsal. He says the mood among troops is jubilant following President Bush's 48-hour ultimatum delivered to Saddam Hussein last night.

