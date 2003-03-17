© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Third Infantry Poised to Move

By Eric Westervelt
Published March 17, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

Soldiers with the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Division in Kuwait are poised for a major ground combat operation in Iraq, and many believe it will come soon. A few woke up in the middle of the night to listen to President Bush's address to the nation. Some expressed relief that the waiting is almost over. But there's also anxiety, according to NPR's Eric Westervelt, who's with Charlie Company of the 315th. He reports that only three of the 150 troops in that company have combat experience.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Eric Westervelt
Eric Westervelt is a San Francisco-based correspondent for NPR's National Desk. He has reported on major events for the network from wars and revolutions in the Middle East and North Africa to historic wildfires and terrorist attacks in the U.S.
See stories by Eric Westervelt