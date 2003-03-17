© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

War Reaction in Martinsburg

By Melissa Block
Published March 17, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

NPR's Melissa Block talked to people in Martinsburg, W. Va. about their reactions to President Bush's address last night about the crisis with Iraq. West Virginia has always been a state whose sons and daughters have served and died in high proportions in wars. Block finds almost universal support for settling the conflict in Iraq with force. But people express varying degrees of fear about what will happen next. Some fear chemical attacks and even a spread of war around the globe. More than 100 Martinsburg reservists are in southwest Asia.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.