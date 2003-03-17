War Reaction in Martinsburg

NPR's Melissa Block talked to people in Martinsburg, W. Va. about their reactions to President Bush's address last night about the crisis with Iraq. West Virginia has always been a state whose sons and daughters have served and died in high proportions in wars. Block finds almost universal support for settling the conflict in Iraq with force. But people express varying degrees of fear about what will happen next. Some fear chemical attacks and even a spread of war around the globe. More than 100 Martinsburg reservists are in southwest Asia.

