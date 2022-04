NPR's Michele Norris talks to NPR health correspondent Richard Knox to find out more about SARS. Since the symptoms mimic influenza, many people are worried that their spring allergies and colds might be the start of SARS. Since there are only 70 reported cases of SARS in the United States -- only one of which has been serious -- it's unlikely the public here is at great risk at the moment.

Copyright 2003 NPR