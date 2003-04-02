© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

War, Terrorism and Work

By Jack Speer
Published April 2, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

NPR's Jack Speer visits the headquarters of a small company outside Washington, D.C., to see how employees at one firm are managing to follow news about the war and get their work done. Pal-Tech has a diverse workforce, and company management encourages employees to speak freely as a way of easing tensions in the office. Employees say they appreciate the openness but want to know more about what the company is doing to protect them if there is another terrorist event in Washington.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Jack Speer
Jack Speer is a newscaster at NPR in Washington, DC. In this role he reports, writes, edits, and produces live hourly updates which air during NPR programming.