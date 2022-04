A new poll from the Pew Center for the People and the Press finds that public support for the war remains steadfast. About 70 percent of Americans continue to back the decision to go to war, and that's the case in a Tampa suburb. NPR's David Molpus reports that the mood in military communities like Brandon, Fla., holds steady. At the Catfish Country restaurant most patrons and staff say they're "faithful on the home front."

Copyright 2003 NPR