U.S. Prepares Provisional Iraqi Government

By Mike Shuster
Published April 6, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

The United States is getting ready to start a provisional civil administration for post-Saddam Iraq. It will be headed by a retired general who is sitting in Kuwait with a staff of advisers waiting for the green light to fly to Baghdad. Beyond that, the Pentagon has also flown a controversial exiled Iraqi leader and several hundred of his followers to Nasiriyah, Iraq, to add a loyal Iraqi component to the future administration. NPR's Mike Shuster reports.

