Writer James Tobin

He's the author of a biography of World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle, who was beloved by the public, and G.I.s and generals alike. He witnessed the great American campaigns of the war -- North Africa, Sicily, Italy, D-Day, Normandy, the liberation of Paris, and Okinawa. Eleanor Roosevelt said, "I would not miss that column any day if I could possibly help it." Pyle was killed in Okinawa just three weeks short of the war's end. Tobin's book is Ernie Pyle's War: America's Eyewitness to World War II. Tobin's newest book is To Conquer the Air: The Wright Brothers and the Great Race for Flight.

