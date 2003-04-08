© 2022
War Update: Central Baghdad

By Robert Siegel
Published April 8, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with NPR's Ann Garrels in Baghdad. She gives an update of today's events in Iraq, and the mood of the city now that night has overtaken an eventful day.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.