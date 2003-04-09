© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
War Update: U.S. Troops in Baghdad

By Eric Westervelt,
Robert Siegel
Published April 9, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

NPR's Robert Siegel talks with NPR's Eric Westervelt and Capt. Andy Helms, Commander of the Alpha Company "Wild Bunch," a U.S. tank company now in Baghdad, what they saw today in Baghdad.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Eric Westervelt
Eric Westervelt is a San Francisco-based correspondent for NPR's National Desk. He has reported on major events for the network from wars and revolutions in the Middle East and North Africa to historic wildfires and terrorist attacks in the U.S.
Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.