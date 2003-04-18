© 2022
Public Opinion on Taxes

By Linda Wertheimer
Published April 18, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

A new poll by NPR, the Kaiser Family Foundation, and Harvard's Kennedy school of government shows that Americans aren't as upset with the federal tax system as they have been in years past. A slim majority said the tax system should be completely overhauled, while an almost equal half said it needed only minor changes. Linda Wertheimer compares the people in the two groups, and finds them hard to categorize. The one thing people want most from the tax system is fairness.

