Public Opinion on Taxes

A new poll by NPR, the Kaiser Family Foundation, and Harvard's Kennedy school of government shows that Americans aren't as upset with the federal tax system as they have been in years past. A slim majority said the tax system should be completely overhauled, while an almost equal half said it needed only minor changes. Linda Wertheimer compares the people in the two groups, and finds them hard to categorize. The one thing people want most from the tax system is fairness.

Copyright 2003 NPR