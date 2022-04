NPR's Melissa Block talks with Mark Kohan, editor in chief of the Polish-American Journal, about the Polish holiday of Smigus Dyngus -- better known as Dyngus Day or Wet Monday. On this day in Polish tradition, boys soak girls with water on the day after Easter. The tradition lives on among Polish-Americans, especially in Buffalo, N.Y., where dozens of parties, complete with polka music and squirt guns, are scheduled today.

