Baghdad's new police force begins work Monday with new uniforms and new leadership. Zuhar Abdul Razaq, a former police officer chosen by the U.S. Army to temporarily lead the force, says he will focus on reassembling the police force and on controlling the looting and lawlessness that has pervaded the city since U.S. forces invaded more than three weeks ago. Hear NPR's Guy Raz.

