© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'The Dancer Upstairs'

By Liane Hansen
Published May 3, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Veteran actor John Malkovich has directed his first feature film, The Dancer Upstairs. The story is based on the novel of the same title by Nicholas Shakespeare. Malkovich discusses with host Liane Hansen his motivations to direct and to collaborate in this movie.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Liane Hansen
Liane Hansen has been the host of NPR's award-winning Weekend Edition Sunday for 20 years. She brings to her position an extensive background in broadcast journalism, including work as a radio producer, reporter, and on-air host at both the local and national level. The program has covered such breaking news stories as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the capture of Saddam Hussein, the deaths of Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy, Jr., and the Columbia shuttle tragedy. In 2004, Liane was granted an exclusive interview with former weapons inspector David Kay prior to his report on the search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The show also won the James Beard award for best radio program on food for a report on SPAM.