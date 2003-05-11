Poland's Decision to Send Peace-Keeping Troops to Iraq
NPR's Emily Harris reports Poland today has formally announced its decision to participate in Iraq's stabilization process. Last week, Poland stunned Germany when its defense minister proposed that a Polish-led stabilization force in Iraq could be based on an existing joint Polish-German-Danish corps located in northern Poland. Germany said the corps did not have the necessary capabilities for such a mission in Iraq, and Germany and Denmark had agreed not to deploy it.
