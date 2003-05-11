© 2022
Poland's Decision to Send Peace-Keeping Troops to Iraq

By Emily Harris
Published May 11, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

NPR's Emily Harris reports Poland today has formally announced its decision to participate in Iraq's stabilization process. Last week, Poland stunned Germany when its defense minister proposed that a Polish-led stabilization force in Iraq could be based on an existing joint Polish-German-Danish corps located in northern Poland. Germany said the corps did not have the necessary capabilities for such a mission in Iraq, and Germany and Denmark had agreed not to deploy it.

