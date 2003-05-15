America 24/7 is the latest project from Rick Smolan and David Elliot Cohen, the forces behind the best-selling photography book A Day in the Life of America.

Smolan and Cohen are touting America 24/7 as the the largest collaborative photo project in history -- 1,000 professional photographers fanning out across the nation to document a full week in the life of America.

But this time around, amateur photographers will be able to submit their own digital photos for consideration. NPR's Melissa Block recently spoke with three photographers who submitted their digital photos -- Susan Ochoa of Summerville, Ore., teenager Chava Kenny of Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., and Khalid Bassim of Washington, D.C.

Ochoa's pictures document the first days of life for two "miracle babies" -- twin horse foals. Twins are rare for horses, and in most cases one of the foals does not survive.

Kenny's photo is of her sister stretched out on a carpet of flower petals. She says she got her digital camera just a few weeks before capturing the image.

Bassim, a Web designer, often takes photos on his lunch break. He focused on a pair of construction workers in Washington's Chinatown neighborhood.

