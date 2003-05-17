Puzzle master Will Shortz quizzes one of our listeners, and has a challenge for everyone at home. (This week's winner is Mary Petre from Cheektowaga, N.Y. She listens to Weekend Edition on member station WBFO in Buffalo.)
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).