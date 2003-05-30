What Are You Listening To?

Every few weeks, All Things Considered likes to quiz listeners on the music they're listening to. We want to root through your record collections and find out what music grabs you right now. And if it's not on the radio or on the cover of Rolling Stone, that's even better.

This week's music recommendations come from 24-year-old Nicole Jefferies, a student at Ball State University and employee of a 24-hour copy shop in Muncie, Ind. For her first selection, Jefferies chooses an old favorite -- Elvis Costello's "You Belong to Me," from his 1978 album, This Year's Model.

Her second pick is "You Know So Well," from Norwegian singer Sondre Lerche's debut album, Faces Down.

Jefferies' final selection also hails from Scandinavia. "Yotulet" is from Finnish group Varttina's 1994 album, Aitara. The song's title means "The Night Fire" in English.

Jefferies says music has always played an important role in her life -- especially her love life. While in high school, she would make mixed tapes for people she wanted to date. She met her husband Eric in a music store. And at their wedding, the two handed out as party favors CDs they had burned of their favorite songs.

