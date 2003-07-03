Folklife Festival: Scottish Invasion
In the days leading up to the Fourth of July, visitors to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., were greeted by a miniature castle, a scaled down replica of the Road Hole at St. Andrews golf course, haggis burgers, barrels of aromatic single malt and the pervasive bleating of pipes.
It's all a part of the Smithsonian's annual Folklife Festival. Every year, the Smithsonian features the folk arts and traditions of a handful of countries or regions. This year, the focus is on Mali, Appalachia and Scotland. NPR's Robert Siegel, host of All Things Considered, makes a visit to the Scottish festival to report on its sights and sounds.
