© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Happy Feet'

Fresh Air | By David Edelstein
Published December 1, 2006 at 10:00 AM CST

Film critic David Edelstein reviews the new animated feature Happy Feet. As the film's domestic earnings approach $100 million, the musical has started to pop up on lists of prospective Best Picture nominees.

Copyright 2006 Fresh Air

David Edelstein
David Edelstein is a film critic for New York magazine and for NPR's Fresh Air, and an occasional commentator on film for CBS Sunday Morning. He has also written film criticism for the Village Voice, The New York Post, and Rolling Stone, and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times' Arts & Leisure section.
See stories by David Edelstein