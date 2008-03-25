Tracy Ullman Takes on the 'State of the Union'

British comedienne and actress Tracy Ullman returns to American television Sunday with the debut of her new sketch comedy series, Tracy Ullman's State of the Union, airing on Showtime.

In the series, Ullman plays fictional characters as well as a host of notable personalities, including Cameron Diaz, Renée Zellweger, Dina Lohan, David Beckham and Nancy Pelosi.

Ullman previously starred in the series Tracey Takes On and The Tracey Ullman Show. She has received several Emmys and CableACE Awards, and has appeared in the films Ready to Wear, Bullets Over Broadway and Plenty.

