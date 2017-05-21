Sunday Puzzle: From Canton To Scranton, You Need To Know Your U.S. Cities

On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a well-known U.S. city in 7 letters. I'm going to give you a word or phrase that contains those letters in left-to-right order, but not consecutively. You name the city.

Ex. INTERVENTION (New Jersey) --> Trenton

1. LANDSCAPING (Michigan)

2. METAMORPHOSIS (Tennessee)

3. CHEMICAL GROUP (Illinois)

4. GROUNDSWELL (New Mexico)

5. AMBIVALENCE (Texas)

6. LIEUTENANT COLONEL (Nebraska)

7. MALDISTRIBUTION (Wisconsin)

8. ULTRAVIOLET LIGHT (North Carolina)

9. WHITE CHRISTMAS (Kansas)

10. RHETORICAL QUESTION (Texas)

11. BODYBUILDER (Colorado)

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Steve Baggish of Arlington, Mass. Take the brand name of a product that's usually consumed in the morning. Drop the first two letters and read the remaining letters backward. You'll get a word associated with the evening. What is the brand, and what's the word?

Puzzle answer: SOIREE

Puzzle winner: Jospeh Young of St. Cloud, Minn.

Next week's challenge: A spin-off of the on-air puzzle. Name a creature in 9 letters. It has two words in its name. Drop the consecutive letters -UR, and the result will name a major U.S. city in 7 letters. What is it?



