The Week That Was: Trump Makes First Foreign Trip As President

President Trump is in Saudi Arabia this morning, where he will be addressing 50 Arab and Muslim leaders. He has received a warm welcome in the kingdom, a sharp contrast to the troubles he left behind in Washington after a week full of controversy and explosive revelations. This is The Week That Was.

(SOUNDBITE OF NEWS MONTAGE)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: The Washington Post reporting President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador at their Oval Office meeting last week.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: This was really sensitive information about an ongoing and unfolding Islamic State terror plot that has caused a great deal of concern.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #3: Today, the White House national security adviser, General H.R. McMaster, aggressively tried to use his credibility to beat back the story.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

H. R. MCMASTER: The story that came out tonight, as reported, is false. The president and the foreign minister reviewed a range of common threats to our two countries, including threats to civil aviation. At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #4: Well, this bombshell hit tonight. The New York Times has the story, and NBC confirms it. President Trump tried to shut down the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe of then-national security adviser Michael Flynn and his conversations with the Russian ambassador. Not getting his way, Trump fired the FBI director.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #5: Did you, at any time, urge former FBI director James Comey in any way, shape or form to close or to back down the investigation into Michael Flynn? And also, as you...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #5: ...Look back...

TRUMP: No. Next question.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #6: News breaking moments ago from the Justice Department - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is announcing the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the FBI investigation of Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 election.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: Well, I respect the move, but the entire thing has been a witch hunt, and there is no collusion between certainly myself and my campaign. But I can always speak for myself and the Russians - zero.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #7: Tonight, The New York Times first reporting that the president said, I just fired the head of the FBI. He was a nut job. The Times reporting that the president said, I faced great pressure because of Russia. That's taken off.