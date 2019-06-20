© 2022
By Tom Huizenga
Published June 20, 2019 at 12:01 PM CDT
Composer John Adams.
Composer John Adams.

Updated April 7, 2022 at 10:32 AM ET

Updated April 7, 2022: Don't know the music of John Adams? To mark the composer's 75th birthday, hear essential tracks – from quirky dances and looping strings to lush orchestral canvasses, pulsating piano works and a chill concerto for electric violin.

Need a deep discovery experience? Try 1000 years of music in this playlist from NPR Classical's Tom Huizenga, which explores everything from new releases to old favorites, and classics from the dawn of the recording era. Our mantra: Bach, Beethoven, before and beyond.

Stream: Spotify, Apple Music.

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
