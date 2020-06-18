British Singer Dame Vera Lynn Dies At 103

NOEL KING, HOST:

The British singer Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103. Her voice lifted the spirits of British troops fighting overseas during World War II.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE WHITE CLIFFS OF DOVER")

VERA LYNN: (Singing) There'll be bluebirds over the white cliffs of Dover tomorrow. Just you wait and see.

KING: That was "The White Cliffs Of Dover." Her music wasn't just played by troops on the frontline. When British cities were bombed, people played her songs in their homes, and they found hope.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WE'LL MEET AGAIN")

LYNN: (Singing) We'll meet again. Don't know where, don't know when, but I know we'll meet again some sunny day.

KING: What a voice. That's a classic - "We'll Meet Again." Vera Lynn died today at the age of 103.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WE'LL MEET AGAIN")

LYNN: (Singing) Just like you always do. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.