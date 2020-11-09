Military Loosens Some Dress Code Restrictions

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. I think all of us have gotten used to this relaxed dress code this year, right? Well, it turns out even the military has loosened some restrictions. Service members and their dependents can now wear workout gear, including yoga pants, when buying groceries or grabbing a meal on military bases. But there are limits, we should say. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper writes that the outfit must be clean, serviceable and in good condition and appropriately modest. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.