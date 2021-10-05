Woman who lost her eyesight finishes her first marathon

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The pandemic hit Laura Sosalla especially hard. After fighting COVID earlier this year, she was left legally blind. Determined to stay active, she reached out to United in Stride, an organization that partners visually impaired runners with guides. After months of training, Sosalla ran in the Twin Cities marathon this past weekend. She finished the last mile of the race with all the guides who helped her train. Sosalla said the marathon's behind her now. She hopes COVID is, too. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.