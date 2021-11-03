© 2021
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why Yahoo and other technology companies are leaving China

Published November 3, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT
Yahoo's headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, in 2015. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
Yahoo's headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, in 2015. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Yahoo is pulling out of China. Microsoft announced last month that it’s discontinuing its professional networking site LinkedIn in China.

Both companies point to the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China for those decisions.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to James Griffiths, Asia correspondent for the Globe and Mail and author of the book “The Great Firewall of China,” about what’s going on.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.