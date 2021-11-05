© 2021
Pfizer says antiviral COVID-19 pill is highly effective, asks for emergency authorization

Published November 5, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT

Pfizer says its antiviral COVID-19 pill lowers the risk of hospitalization and death by 89%, more than Merck’s antiviral pill announced last month.

What’s the difference between these two pills, and how do antiviral pills fit within a pandemic strategy?

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and a professor at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

