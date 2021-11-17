© 2021
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arts Scene: UA Little Rock's Stephen Stone on Renaissance: Dance Harvest 2021

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published November 17, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST
High School Dance Festival Master Class
Benjamin Krain
/
UA Little Rock
Photo by BENJAMIN KRAIN —01/17/20— High School dance students and teachers from around the state participate in Arkansas High School Dance Festival master classes during a workshop hosted by the UA Little Rock Department of Theater and Dance.

Across all genres and disciplines, the pandemic has shifted paradigms and necessitated many a pivot over the past year and change. But for the UA Little Rock dance program, the movement never stops.

Students arriving at their capstone project in the dance program find themselves with a monumental task: creating, then performing, a fully-realized dance piece.

That's the subject of Renaissance: Dance Harvest 2021, the department's annual showcase of student talent. It's a return to the stage for many students, since last year's production was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

UA Little Rock Dance Professor Stephen Stone is our guest this week. He tells Arts Scene about the pivot to dance video, and the relationship between improv and choreography.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
See stories by Daniel Breen