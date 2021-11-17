Arts Scene: UA Little Rock's Stephen Stone on Renaissance: Dance Harvest 2021

Across all genres and disciplines, the pandemic has shifted paradigms and necessitated many a pivot over the past year and change. But for the UA Little Rock dance program, the movement never stops.

Students arriving at their capstone project in the dance program find themselves with a monumental task: creating, then performing, a fully-realized dance piece.

That's the subject of Renaissance: Dance Harvest 2021, the department's annual showcase of student talent. It's a return to the stage for many students, since last year's production was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

UA Little Rock Dance Professor Stephen Stone is our guest this week. He tells Arts Scene about the pivot to dance video, and the relationship between improv and choreography.