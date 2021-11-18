© 2021
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How changing norms around civility in politics might affect American democracy

Published November 18, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST
An American flag flies over Point State Park in Pittsburgh. (Keith Srakocic/AP)
An American flag flies over Point State Park in Pittsburgh. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to censure Arizona Republican Paul Gosar for posting an animated video that depicting him killing New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Are these recent references to violence in political discourse anything new? And if so, what impact could it have on our society?

Kathleen Hall Jamieson, professor at the University of Pennsylvania and director of the university’s Annenberg Public Policy Center, helps us answer those questions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.