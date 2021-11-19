© 2021
14 books and an Amazon show later, how the 'Wheel of Time' series continues to turn today

Published November 19, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST
Moiraine Damodred played by actress Rosamund Pike. (Jan Thijs/2021 Amazon Content Services LLC and Sony Pictures Television Inc.)
The “Wheel of Time” series — a fantasy epic stretching across 14 books, the story of a commoner told they’re the savior of humanity — is now an Amazon show, premiering on Friday.

Here & Now‘s Alexander Tuerk brings us the story of the late author, Robert Jordan, and how the series continues to inspire.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.