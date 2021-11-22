Missouri judge to decide potentially precedent-setting exoneration of Kevin Strickland

This week, a judge in Missouri is expected to rule whether to exonerate a Black man who has spent more than four decades behind bars for a triple murder in the late ’70s.

Prosecutors point to several factors they claim prove Kevin Strickland‘s innocence, including his hair. If he is exonerated, it would be the longest wrongful imprisonment in the state’s history.

KCUR reporter Luke Martin explains.

