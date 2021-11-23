HBO's legacy and future as streaming services prevail

HBO and chill? It doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but there was a time when HBO considered buying the streaming juggernaut Netflix when it was valued at just $1 billion. That’s a paltry sum compared to their worth today of $300 billion.

Peter Kafka of Vox and ReCode reflects on each company’s legacy and future with host Scott Tong.

