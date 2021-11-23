The fate of the men charged in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery will soon be in a Georgia jury's hands

In the closing arguments of the trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death, the jury will hear the final words from the prosecution Tuesday. This comes after defense attorneys had their say in court on Monday.

Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, who are white, are charged in the murder of Arbery, who was Black.

The men say they chased Arbery down in trucks because they thought they were making a legal citizen’s arrest and Travis McMichael, who fatally shot Arbery, is claiming self-defense.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young has the latest on the case with WABE’s Lisa Hagen.

