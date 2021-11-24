Movies to watch in your PJs this holiday weekend from film critic Ty Burr

Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with Ty Burr, who has a list of film recommendations for films (and one TV show) that are available via streaming.

Ty Burr’s streaming recommendations

“The Humans”

Watch on YouTube.

“King Richard”

Watch on YouTube.

“Riders of Justice”

“Nine Days”

Watch on YouTube.

“Power of the Dog” (in theaters now, Netflix 12/1)

Watch on YouTube.

“Trapped”

Watch on YouTube.

“Passing” (Netflix)

Watch on YouTube.

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

Watch on YouTube.

Ty Burr writes”Ty Burr’s Watch List,” a substack subscription newsletter with recommendations for films to stream as well as cultural commentary.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.