'Wait Wait' for Dec. 4, 2021: With Not My Job guest Audra McDonald

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Audra McDonald and panelists Adam Burke, Karen Chee and Maz Jobrani. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Move over, Delta; Pay No Attention to the Doctor Behind the Curtain; The Long and Winding Documentary

Panel Questions

Canada Saves Breakfast

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about cover-ups being exposed, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Audra McDonald on Burger King

Emmy, Grammy and six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald is a legend of both stage and screen. We'll see if she can add one more award to her shelf by playing our game called "Hey McDonald, Try a Whopper!"

Panel Questions

Don't Throw The Baby Out With the Couch; Empty Nesters Take Flight

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Conversations with Randos; Sausage Shacks; and Zip Your Lip, Concertgoers!

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict what deleted scenes will be revealed from that Beatles documentary.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.