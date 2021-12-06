Arts Scene: Arkansas Living Treasure Award

Arkansas’ arts advocacy organization is seeking its next living treasure.

The Arkansas Arts Council’s annual Arkansas Living Treasure award is in its 20th year, and after being put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group is now seeking nominations from the public for its next awardee.

The Arts Council's Executive Director Patrick Ralston and Artist Services Manager Scarlet Sims return to the Arts Scene this week to discuss just exactly what, and who, they're looking for.

Nominations for the Living Treasure award are open until Dec. 20.