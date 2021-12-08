© 2021
Starbucks workers in Buffalo are on the cusp of forming its 1st union in the country

Published December 8, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST
Richard Bensinger, left, who is advising unionization efforts, along with baristas Casey Moore, right, Brian Murray, second from left, and Jaz Brisack, second from right, discuss their efforts to unionize three Buffalo-area stores, inside the movements headquarters on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 in Buffalo, N.Y. (Carolyn Thompson/AP)
Starbucks workers at three Buffalo locations are on the cusp of forming a union. Ballots are due Wednesday and the votes are set to be counted Thursday afternoon.

If successful, it would be Starbucks’ first union in the country.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Gianna Reeve, a shift supervisor and barista at the Camp Road location in Buffalo.

Read Starbucks’ statement on the union drive in Buffalo here.

