At least 64 people are dead after four tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and surrounding states. Search and rescue efforts are underway after homes were flattened and cars tossed.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Chris Kenning, a reporter for the Louisville Courier-Journal.

