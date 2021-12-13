© 2021
COP26 president Alok Sharma on the road ahead after Glasgow

By Ari Shapiro,
Mia VenkatChristopher Intagliata
Published December 13, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with COP26 president Alok Sharma about promises and agreements made at the recent climate summit in Glasgow and what more needs to be done.

Ari Shapiro
Mia Venkat
Christopher Intagliata
